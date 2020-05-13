Lame Deer man admits assaulting girlfriend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Lame Deer man on Wednesday admitted to hitting his girlfriend repeatedly in the face, causing facial and dental injuries.

Anfernee Jamal Whiteman, or Anfernee Jamal Limberhand, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Montana to charges of assault resulting in substantial injury to a dating partner that occurred last September.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan accepted the plea, but a sentencing date has not been set yet, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme.

Whiteman faces a maximum five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Whiteman was detained pending further proceedings.

The assault occurred on Sept. 14, 2019, near the commodities building in Lame Deer on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation, prosecutors say. A Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officer responded to a report of a woman being beaten up. The officer heard the victim scream as he neared the area, where he saw Whiteman standing over the victim.