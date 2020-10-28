Lame Deer man sent to prison for shooting woman during house party

A Lame Deer man who said he was "just fooling around" when he pointed a gun at a woman's head during a party and shot her was ordered to prison on Wednesday.

Jolson Hubert Bearcomesout, 39, was sentenced to 37 months in prison. The sentence was announced in a press release from U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme's office.

Bearcomesout and others had been drinking at his home in Lame Deer on June 1, 2019. The group moved to Bearcomesout's bedroom where they drank and danced, prosecutors said. Bearcomesout then grabbed a pistol that was on the bed, pointed it at a woman's head and pulled the trigger.

Court documents filed by the government say the single round entered through the right side of the woman's neck, passing through the trachea and exiting through the back of her left shoulder.

The woman was transported to Indian Health Services in Lame Deer and then taken by a helicopter ambulance to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. From there, she went to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City for surgery.

Bearcomes fled but was arrested later in Forsyth. He told investigators he didn't know there was a bullet in the chamber and that he was "just fooling around," the press release states.

Bearcomesout pleaded guilty in March to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

