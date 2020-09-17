Laurel contractor denies seeking COVID-19 relief loans to pay off personal court costs

A Laurel general contractor Laurel pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges that he applied for $35,000 in federal coronavirus relief funding to cover costs tied to an ongoing criminal case.
Matthew Jason Welch, 38, faces two counts of wire fraud and pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings.
In April, Welch applied for $35,000 in Paycheck Protection Program funds to support payroll, lease, utility and other costs for Welch Sole Proprietorship, according to the indictment.
The PPP funds were allocated by Congress to help businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Welch's indictment is the first PPP fraud case to be charged in Montana, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Business owners are ineligible for PPP loans if they are owned 20% or more by someone with an active criminal case, on probation or parole, or with a felony conviction within the past five years.
In his application, prosecutors say Welch stated he was not facing any criminal charges, although he had an active deceptive practices case in Stillwater County District Court, The Billings Gazette previously reported.
Welch also told an undercover agent posing as a representative reviewing his application that he had no pending criminal charges, according to the indictment.
Welch intended to use the loan proceeds to pay restitution and other costs related to criminal cases against him in Stillwater County District Court and elsewhere, prosecutors say.
The Stillwater County case alleges Welch took $31,800 in total from three separate households for home repairs but failed to start or complete the work. Welch pleaded not guilty in January.
In May, Welch waived extradition to Wyoming in a criminal case with similar allegations. Prosecutors in Campbell County say Welch received a down payment of $1,690 for a home improvement project, but the work was never done and the money never returned.
Welch has not yet been arraigned on charges in Musselshell County that were filed in May. In that county, Welch faces three separate cases, each charging theft, deceptive practices and elder exploitation.
Welch had a $25,231 judgment entered against him in Yellowstone County District Court in 2016 after a Billings company, Tech Construction, said he skipped out on work for a building project. Tech Construction had given Welch a $21,442 down payment, but Welch kept it and did no work, according to the judgment.
In 2019, Welch had a $22,320 judgment entered against him, also in Yellowstone County District Court, for accepting $17,320 in payment for contractor services but never doing the work. The judgment included $5,000 in punitive damages, after the judge found Welch’s deception was “intentional and malicious.”
