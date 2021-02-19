Laurel man again gets 80 years in prison for slashing death

A 69-year-old Laurel man received the same 80-year prison sentence on Friday that he did after his first trial in 2015 for killing a man during a knife attack.

William Earl Cunningham was granted a new trial by the Montana Supreme Court in the 2014 death of 40-year-old Nathan Horn. He was convicted of deliberate homicide again last August.

It was the second night of drinking and arguing between the two men at a picnic table at Cunningham's apartment complex. Horn was there visiting a friend, who witnessed the killing and testified that she heard Cunningham say, “hit me,” and then saw him sitting on top of Horn with a pool of blood collecting on the ground.

The two men had been arguing over which military branch was the best. Cunningham served in the U.S. Army, while Horn said he served in the Marines. (The defense noted at the second trial that Horn had not actually served in the Marines.)

At Cunningham’s first trial, he argued that he killed Horn in self-defense.

At his second trial, he argued it was an accident, despite autopsy evidence showing multiple stab and slash wounds to the man’s face and neck.