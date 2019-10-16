A Laurel man is denying charges he raped a teen.
Michael Ray Stevens, 41, pleaded not guilty in state court on Wednesday to five counts of felony sex crimes involving a 14-year-old.
Stevens was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Friday on a $100,000 arrest warrant.
Stevens agreed to an interview with a police officer and sheriff’s deputy, and admitted to having sex with the teen three times, as well as to other sexual conduct with the victim, according to charges.
According to charges, Stevens told the investigators at the end of the interview: “Put me in jail. That’s what I deserve."