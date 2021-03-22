Laurel man found guilty in homicide trial

Directly before going to the Cedar Ridge Casino the night Bray was killed, Hernandez went to a different Laurel casino, The Locomotive. There he asked the bartender twice for a ride home. When she said no both times, he offered to wait outside and smoke until she was ready to leave.

Rosenquist said that when he was turned away for a ride at The Locomotive, he tried a new tactic at the Cedar Ridge Casino, where he waited outside for Bray for 26 minutes after he’d been kicked out due to closing time. Bray had to cash out her tips and finish closing.

“He knows not to ask Lori for a ride,” said Rosenquist, the other prosecutor. “He knows not to offer to wait by the smoke shack while she closes up. Both of those didn’t work with Jennifer just an hour before.”

Bray died from manual strangulation, with blunt force injuries noted by the medical examiner as a secondary contributing factor.

Defense attorney Joel Thompson noted in closing arguments Bray’s use of methadone. According to Dr. Robert Kurtzman, chief medical examiner for Montana, her usage of the drug appeared to be regular, due to the dosage that was in her system at the time of her death and the absence of any signs of intoxication on camera that night.