Laurel man found guilty in homicide trial

A jury on Monday found a 24-year-old Laurel man guilty of fatally strangling a woman who gave him a ride home one night in 2019.
The jury took roughly two hours to deliberate in the deliberate homicide case against Diego Hernandez. The trial was held in front of Yellowstone County District Judge Michael Moses.
Jurors found Hernandez guilty of killing Lori Bray, 57, in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2019.
Hernandez received a ride home from Bray after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino ended shortly before 12:30 a.m. Bray wasn't seen after that. Hernandez was the only other person on site when she closed for the night.
The defense did not put on any testimony. The state rested on Friday.
Friends and family of Bray took up most of one half of the gallery throughout the trial. They exchanged hugs and nods after the verdict was read. Hernandez, too, had family sit through the trial on his behalf.
Hernandez said nothing as he was handcuffed and led away. On the first day of trial, he broke into the Lord’s Prayer as jurors walked out and was admonished by the judge.
In closing arguments, Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist highlighted how Hernandez’ story changed.
“It bobs and weaves as he’s confronted with more facts in the investigation,” she said.
Hernandez gave three interviews to detectives with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. In the first two, he insisted he didn’t know Bray well and only received a ride home from her the night she disappeared.
After a search warrant was executed to collect samples of his DNA, Hernandez asked to give the third interview, in which he said he and Bray had been in a secret relationship for a year and a half and had indeed had sex on the night she disappeared.
He also told investigators during the third interview that he’d typed in an internet search to ask how long investigations last because he’d been curious after watching a true crime television show. But in the second interview, he said only that he didn’t remember what prompted the search.
Prosecutors sought to paint Hernandez as sexually frustrated in the days before Bray was killed. Hernandez had gone to the Planet Lockwood strip club the night before, where he connected with a woman but was told by his friend who drove him that he would not drive the woman home with Hernandez.
Hernandez then screamed at the friend, within a foot or two of his face, until the friend pulled over and began punching Hernandez.
“He’s on the prowl. In fact when he got turned away the first time, it led to a fight,” said Ed Zink, deputy chief Yellowstone County attorney.
Directly before going to the Cedar Ridge Casino the night Bray was killed, Hernandez went to a different Laurel casino, The Locomotive. There he asked the bartender twice for a ride home. When she said no both times, he offered to wait outside and smoke until she was ready to leave.
Rosenquist said that when he was turned away for a ride at The Locomotive, he tried a new tactic at the Cedar Ridge Casino, where he waited outside for Bray for 26 minutes after he’d been kicked out due to closing time. Bray had to cash out her tips and finish closing.
“He knows not to ask Lori for a ride,” said Rosenquist, the other prosecutor. “He knows not to offer to wait by the smoke shack while she closes up. Both of those didn’t work with Jennifer just an hour before.”
Bray died from manual strangulation, with blunt force injuries noted by the medical examiner as a secondary contributing factor.
Defense attorney Joel Thompson noted in closing arguments Bray’s use of methadone. According to Dr. Robert Kurtzman, chief medical examiner for Montana, her usage of the drug appeared to be regular, due to the dosage that was in her system at the time of her death and the absence of any signs of intoxication on camera that night.
Bray’s son and other acquaintances who testified this week said they were unaware she was taking the drug, which is used both as a painkiller and a tool to help people suffering from opioid addiction.
“She was engaged in something that no one in her life knew about,” Thompson said. “Is it so unreasonable to think she could have engaged in an illicit affair with a young man, and nobody knew that secret either?”
Thompson also argued that investigators engaged in confirmation bias and made too many assumptions when identifying Hernandez as the only suspect, including when analyzing phone location data.
“Those lines coming from those cell towers only showed an arc — a giant arc intersecting huge areas of Laurel at only a few minutes along that timeline,” Thompson said. “The only variables they plugged in to find significance were the locations that they were interested in – Diego’s house, Lori’s house, where the body was found. If there were other variables in play, we will never know, because they didn’t look.
The case was tried by Rosenquist and Ed Zink, deputy chief Yellowstone County attorney.
Hernandez was represented by Joel Thompson and Meghan Benson, of the Office of the State Public Defender.