Laurel man gets 50 years in prison for raping teen

A Laurel man was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday for raping a 14-year-old multiple times.

Michael Ray Stevens was sentenced to 50 years in the Montana State Prison. He won't be eligible for parole until he has complete the first two phases of sex offender treatment.

Yellowstone County District Judge Rod Souza read a portion of the victim’s statement, in which she wrote that Stevens' actions affected her "by making me think I am only worth a small amount..."

“You have had a dramatic impact on her life and how she thinks about herself,” the judge said.

Stevens gave a brief statement before the judge sentenced him.

“I just want to say I’m very sorry for what I done,” Stevens said. “I destroyed a lot of lives. And I deserve whatever you decide to give me.”

Stevens had pleaded guilty to four counts of felony sex crimes. Prosecutors dropped a fifth count as part of a plea agreement.

The court heard testimony from Michael Sullivan, who conducted Stevens’ psychosexual evaluation. Sullivan recommended Stevens be designated a level two sex offender, which denotes a moderate risk for re-offending. There are three levels.