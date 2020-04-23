Laurel man gets 6 years for having half a pound of meth to sell

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Laurel man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison after he admitted that he bought and transported about a half a pound of meth from Washington to resell in the Billings-area.

Seth James Todd, 26, was sentenced on Wednesday in Billings by U.S. District Judge Susan Watters.

Todd’s charges date back to June 2017, according to court documents.

Officers with the Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force worked with a confidential informant to find a co-conspirator of Todd’s who had made frequent trips to Spokane to purchase meth.

In total, the co-conspirator, who is not named in court documents, bought about 15 pounds of meth from Spokane, totaling about 54,360 doses.

Todd made one trip to Spokane with the person, where he bought half a pound of meth. Later, Todd sold the half a pound of meth to another confidential informant working with the state’s drug task force.

He faces six years and eight months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release for distributing meth and for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth. He pleaded guilty to the charges in November.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.