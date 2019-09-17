The Laurel Police Department released photos Tuesday afternoon of a man they believe robbed a Taco Bell at gunpoint Thursday.
The robbery took place Thursday at 8:04 a.m. The Taco Bell in Laurel is located at 119 SE Fourth St. No one was injured, according to Detective Joel Sauter of the Laurel Police Department.
In a press release issued Tuesday afternoon Sauter wrote that before the robbery a male ordered a drink at the drive-thru and, "When he got to the window he handed a note to the employee while holding a handgun demanding money from the register."
The man was wearing a white mask when the robbery took place. A photo of the man wearing the mask while sitting in a vehicle in the Taco Bell drive-thru was attached to the press release. Another photo shows a man in a red jacket and red beanie walking into the Laurel Walmart.
You have free articles remaining.
Sauter said police believe the suspect vehicle was in the Walmart parking lot sometime before the robbery took place.
The male suspect's vehicle is described as "a newer" maroon Dodge crew cab pickup with a grille guard and running boards.