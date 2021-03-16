Laurel suspect 'physically shaking' when questioned about homicide, deputy testifies

Prosecutors called Hernandez’ friend from the night before Bray’s disappearance. Nicholas O’Neill testified he’d punched Hernandez in the face seven or eight times during an altercation while the two were sitting in his car.

O’Neill said he kicked Hernandez out of his car but drove back several minutes later to pick him up because it was so cold that night. It was then he noticed swelling on Hernandez’ face, but said he didn’t see any bleeding or scratch marks.

Two police officers called about the fight also said they didn’t see any scratch marks to Hernandez’ face that night.

O’Neill and Hernandez fought in Billings after visiting Planet Lockwood, a strip club east of Billings. Hernandez had promised a woman he met there that O’Neill would drive them home.

After O’Neill said no to giving the woman – a customer – a ride, Hernandez began “yelling and screaming” at him, saying O’Neill was getting in the way of his romantic plans. O’Neill said he snapped and started punching Hernandez because he was getting too close to O'Neill's face while he drove.

O’Neill drove Hernandez back to Laurel. He said Hernandez was calm and apologetic at that point, but that O’Neill was still angry and not responding to conversation.