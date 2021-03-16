Laurel suspect 'physically shaking' when questioned about homicide, deputy testifies

A Yellowstone County Sheriff's deputy testified Tuesday that when he questioned a Laurel man in 2019 about a missing woman he had gotten a ride home from the night before, he became visibly nervous.
“As we start to have this conversation with Mr. Hernandez, you can see that he was having a physical reaction,” Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Etter said in court Tuesday.
The deputy said he’s accustomed to people being uncomfortable interacting with law enforcement, such as during a traffic stop, but that this was different.
“What he was showing me was what I would describe as an adrenaline dump," Etter said. "He was physically shaking, his voice was shaking. It was definitely out of the norm for most contacts that I have with people on a regular basis.”
Tuesday was the second day of trial in the deliberate homicide trial of 24-year-old Diego Hernandez.
Hernandez is charged with strangling 57-year-old Lori Bray to death on Oct. 1, 2019. He was apparently visiting a casino in Laurel where Bray worked and got a ride home from her at about 12:30 a.m. after the casino had closed.
Bray’s green car was found abandoned the next morning near the intersection of Buffalo Trail Road and Laurel Airport Road. Inside the car, investigators found Bray's purse, cellphone and clothing. Later that day, an ATV rider about three miles away found Bray’s body in a wooded ravine.
At about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 1, Etter, the deputy, and a sergeant visited the home where Hernandez lived with his grandparents.
Hernandez answered the door shirtless, Etter testified, showing scratch marks on his face and neck. The suspect agreed to give a statement, and also turned over his cell phone and clothes from the night before.
Noting the scratches on Hernandez’ face and neck, Etter said it looked like someone had tried to get away from him.
Hernandez denied harming Bray. He said she’d given him a ride home from the casino and that was the last he’d heard from her. He said the scratch marks came from a fight with a friend a few nights earlier.
Asked why casino patrons hadn’t seen any injuries to his face the night before, Hernandez said he had worn makeup.
Hernandez was the only other person in the Cedar Ridge Casino with Bray as she closed for the night. Surveillance footage from outside the building showed her letting him into her front passenger seat and pulling out of view.
Etter said Hernandez seemed particularly nervous when they began asking about his clothing from the night before.
Hernandez gave investigators what he was wearing that night: black Nike shoes, a blue sweatshirt, tan pants and a black T-shirt. He went to his bedroom for the shirt but got the pants and sweatshirt from the laundry room.
“Yeah, you can search my room, but it’ll probably look that much worse,” Hernandez said, in the statement played for the jury. “I do laundry.”
Photos of Hernandez’ bedroom showed clothing on the floor of the closet. Etter called it “one heck of a coincidence” that the clothes from the previous night were clean and waiting in the laundry room when other clothes were strewn across his room.
The shoes were wet and clean, including the soles. An employee of the Locomotive, another Laurel casino, said Hernandez had come in earlier in the night on Sept. 30 and tracked in dried mud. She noticed because she had to clean it up.
Prosecutors introduced Hernandez’ clothes into evidence. The sweatshirt had a brownish-colored stain in the middle of the front pocket, and the tan pants had bleach spots on the front and back in the upper leg area and in the seat of the pants.
Etter acknowledged to defense counsel that he had no way of knowing how long the stain had been there.
Prosecutors called Hernandez’ friend from the night before Bray’s disappearance. Nicholas O’Neill testified he’d punched Hernandez in the face seven or eight times during an altercation while the two were sitting in his car.
O’Neill said he kicked Hernandez out of his car but drove back several minutes later to pick him up because it was so cold that night. It was then he noticed swelling on Hernandez’ face, but said he didn’t see any bleeding or scratch marks.
Two police officers called about the fight also said they didn’t see any scratch marks to Hernandez’ face that night.
O’Neill and Hernandez fought in Billings after visiting Planet Lockwood, a strip club east of Billings. Hernandez had promised a woman he met there that O’Neill would drive them home.
After O’Neill said no to giving the woman – a customer – a ride, Hernandez began “yelling and screaming” at him, saying O’Neill was getting in the way of his romantic plans. O’Neill said he snapped and started punching Hernandez because he was getting too close to O'Neill's face while he drove.
O’Neill drove Hernandez back to Laurel. He said Hernandez was calm and apologetic at that point, but that O’Neill was still angry and not responding to conversation.
When they got to Hernandez’s house, O’Neill said he had to swear at Hernandez and tell him three times to get out of his car before he did. Hernandez instead wanted O’Neill to come inside and hang out, which O’Neill said was confusing, considering their fight.
O’Neill said Hernandez was friends with the little brother of O’Neill’s friend. O’Neill had recently returned to town from living out of state and had run into Hernandez one day and gave him a ride home. Hernandez then texted O'Neill days later about visiting the strip club, asking for a ride and saying he’d pay O’Neill’s way.
O’Neill said that although Hernandez had a wad of cash that he said contained $500, he only gave O’Neill $20.