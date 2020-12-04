Laurel woman accused in shooting denies charges

A Laurel woman accused of attempted deliberate homicide in a shooting inside her home in October denied charges in court Friday.
Lindy Dawn Lancaster, 45, pleaded not guilty in the Oct. 16 shooting that left an 18-year-old man hospitalized with four gunshot wounds across his lower back.
Yellowstone County District Judge Ashley Harada continued bail at $250,000. Lancaster was booked into jail Wednesday.
According to charging documents, Lancaster called police to report that she had shot a man and that he was probably dead. Responding officers described Lancaster as “very frantic” as she stood in her driveway waiting for them to arrive.
Later at the hospital the man told detectives he’d met Lancaster on a phone app, and that he’d brought her acid, which he she’d taken, and that she had given him marijuana and pills in exchange. The man said Lancaster then asked him whose pot he was smoking, and when he responded it was hers, he said she became angry and asked him to leave.
The man said Lancaster eventually calmed down, but as he was putting on his shoes to leave, he said she started hitting him in the back and ribs, locked the door, returned with a gun and shot him as he tried to unlock the front door.
Lancaster gave a different version of events to police, saying she’d invited the man over to clean her house. She said he put acid under her tongue and then “became physical with her,” charges state. Lancaster described a physical altercation between the two causing damage to the inside of the home, but police found no signs of struggle, charges state. Lancaster said she shot the man out of fear for her own safety.
At her arraignment Friday, Lancaster told the judge she hadn’t been in trouble with the law before.
“I’m a nurse. I help people,” she said.
Lancaster has an active registered nurse license with the state.
“I’m new to all this, so I don’t know how it works,” she said.
