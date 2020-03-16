Lewistown homicide suspect dead after police shootout in Dillon

Foster got in his vehicle and left the business near the center of Dillon before police arrived. The caller was able to help police locate Foster by providing a direction of travel. The Dillon police officer who initially responded waited for backup from the sheriff's office before they attempted a traffic stop on the south side of the town, about three-quarters of a mile from the original call.

During the attempted traffic stop the two officers responding began shooting at Foster after gunshots were heard coming from his vehicle, according to Guiberson.

Foster is believed to have fatally shot 52-year-old David Byron Sessions Saturday in Lewistown, before fleeing in a green Toyota flatbed pickup truck. The Lewistown Police Department had put out a press release Sunday warning people that Foster should be considered armed and dangerous and that he was an avid outdoorsman familiar with the Missouri River Breaks country.

Police said at the time they thought he might be attempting to hide in outbuildings along the Missouri River and warned that residents of rural Fergus, Petroleum, Garfield, Blaine and Phillips counties should be on heightened alert.