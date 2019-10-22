Two people have been detained in relation to a weapons incident at Senior High after police cleared the school, according to the Billings Police Department.
No shots were fired, no one has been injured, and there's no threat at this time, Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said.
In an updated tweet sent out about 1:40 p.m. police said two juveniles have been detained, but an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Police have cleared the school and are clearing the area, according to the tweet.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon one person detained matched the description of one juvenile in the group, but it's unclear whether that juvenile was handling a gun, St. John said.
The school was on lockdown while police investigated. The lockdown was lifted before 2 p.m.
Two juveniles were seen carrying at least one handgun in Pioneer Park, heading toward Senior High. A teacher who saw the people called for a lockdown.
"They openly left (Pioneer Park), and headed toward Senior High," St. John said. "The assumption is they came into the school, so with that information Senior High staff ordered a lockdown."
Billings police have identified suspects related to the lockdown, and that police were in control of the school, Superintendent Greg Upham said.
Police blocked entrances to Senior and patrolled surrounding areas including Pioneer Park.
Senior High School on Lockdown. Report of person with gun. Heavy police presence. Stay away from area.— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) October 22, 2019
The school has a heavy police presence, and the public was asked to stay away from the area, according to a BPD tweet.
The Billings School District 2 said more information would be on the website as updates were available.