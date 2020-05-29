Lockwood man admits sexually assaulting teen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lockwood man has admitted to sexually assaulting a teenager and soliciting nude photos from her in late 2017 and early 2018.

Marty Leonard Ewell pleaded guilty to reduced charges Friday in Yellowstone County District Court. Ewell admitted two counts of sexual assault and one count each of witness tampering and violating a protection order. Violating the protection order, a first offense, is a misdemeanor.

A protection order was in place in mid-2018, but Ewell violated it by contacting the girl through social media and telling her, knowing there was an active investigation, that she did not have to testify against him.

Ewell was 46 at the time he was charged in 2018. The girl was 15.

Ewell was originally charged with multiple counts of sexual intercourse without consent and with sexual abuse of children, but the charges were amended through a plea deal.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

