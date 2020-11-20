Lockwood man gets prison for sexually abusing teen

A Lockwood man was sentenced to prison Thursday night after several hours of victim testimony in a child sex abuse case.

Marty Leonard Ewell, 48, was sentenced to 16 years in the Montana State Prison and 24 years of supervision for sexually assaulting a teenager for months.

He’ll be eligible for parole after serving at least four years in prison and completing the first phase of sex offender treatment.

The victim’s parents, grandmother, siblings and aunt spoke about the emotional damage done by the roughly nine months of grooming and forced sexual contact by Ewell. The teen was 15 at the time.

In a prepared statement, the now-18-year-old recounted multiple examples of Ewell bribing her with treats or gifts and then coercing her into oral sex. She said that at least once, Ewell’s 2-year-old son was in the vehicle with them.

The teen said she developed anorexia and depression as a result of the abuse. She began wearing loose-fitting clothing to avoid drawing attention to herself. She failed classes for the first time in her life. She tried alcohol and drugs, and began self-harming because it was the “only way I was able to successfully numb the pain,” she said. The Billings Gazette does not identify victims of sexual assault.