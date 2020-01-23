A Lockwood man shot in his home in 2018 by sheriff’s deputies responding to a report of a suicidal person has sued over the incident.
Two deputies failed to announce themselves as they knocked on the door of Travis Tolan's Lockwood home around 6:35 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2018, according to the lawsuit. Both deputies had parked their patrol cars nearby, but neither had emergency lights or sirens on, the lawsuit states.
Tolan filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Billings on Monday. The county and other named defendants have not responded.
The deputies had been told by dispatch that there may be a gun at the residence, the lawsuit states. A friend had called 911 after seeing posts on Facebook by Tolan that appeared to show suicidal thoughts, according to the lawsuit.
The deputies turned on flashlights and looked through the window blinds but did not see anyone in the residence, according to the lawsuit.
“Not expecting any visitors, not knowing who was at his door in the dark pre-dawn hours, and fearful of who might be at his door, Travis armed himself with his Smith & Wesson .45 handgun and opened the door,” the lawsuit states.
As he did so, Deputy Brendan Trujillo “apparently” saw the firearm, drew his service weapon and shot the Glock 21 .45-caliber handgun at Tolan, the lawsuit states. Deputy Tyler Sennett, who was standing in front of Trujillo, then drew his firearm and also shot at Tolan, the lawsuit states.
Both fired two shots, according to Sheriff Mike Linder, citing dash-cam footage taken from one of the patrol cars as well as audio captured by one of the two deputies.
Tolan was shot once in the abdomen, according to the lawsuit. He did not fire his handgun, the sheriff's office determined.
The sheriff previously said Tolan was raising his gun as the two deputies fired.
"Because it's dark, you don't see much. You see the deputy's flashlight shining on the house and the door. You can see the door open," Linder said in 2018. "It looks like the door opens twice. The second time the door opens, that's when you hear a real brief, something was said ... and in less than four seconds, four shots were fired."
Linder said Wednesday he was unaware the lawsuit had been filed and said he could not comment on active litigation.
Asked whether there was a sheriff’s office policy requiring deputies to announce themselves during a welfare check, Linder said: “No, I’m not aware of a blanket policy that — on the announce portion of that.”
Linder later added that welfare checks can range from suicidal subjects to homicidal threats to someone who has simply not been heard from recently.
He added: “It’s not necessarily a policy — it’s what is important in each individual case. You can’t have a policy on every possible scenario.”
Both deputies were cleared by a review panel in the incident, The Billings Gazette reported a month after the shooting. The panel concluded that both deputies followed relevant sheriff’s office policies during the encounter.
In response to a follow-up email asking which policies the review panel deemed satisfied in the officer-involved shooting, Linder said he would need to pull the investigative file and read the panel's summary. He said it was possible the panel merely determined there were no policy violations, rather than determining which relevant policies were met.
The review panel was comprised of two members of the sheriff’s office, one police captain, one Probation and Parole supervisor, and one civilian firearms instructor.
Linder said Wednesday that the panel would have had access to all evidence in the case, including the dash-cam video footage and audio recording.
Defendants named in the lawsuit include Yellowstone County, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Mike Linder, and Deputies Sennett and Trujillo.
Tolan is suing on claims of negligence, assault and battery. He also seeks punitive damages on allegations the deputies deprived him of his Fourth and 14th Amendment rights to be free from unreasonable seizure, excessive and unreasonable force, and unlawful deadly force.
The lawsuit also includes a broader claim against Linder and the sheriff's office, alleging a pattern of excessive force. The claim includes allegations that the office tolerates excessive force by officers; that it has failed to investigate or evaluate prior, unnamed claims of excessive force; that it encourages or tolerates a "code of silence" among officers, whereby the officers refuse to provide adverse information about one another; and that it fails to discipline officers who use excessive force or commit other civil rights violations.
Tolan is represented by Nathan Wagner and Peter Lacny, of the Missoula law firm Datsopoulos, MacDonald & Lind. Reached by phone, Lacny declined to comment or answer further questions on the case.
