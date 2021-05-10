Lockwood Schools trustee in jail on rape charges

A man who has served on the Lockwood Schools Board of Trustees is being held in the county jail on a rape charge.

Joseph Leonard Borgstrom, 61, faces charges of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual assault. He’s set to be arraigned in Yellowstone County District Court on Tuesday.

Borgstrom is accused of raping and assaulting a 12-year-old. He was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on Friday.

Borgstrom is listed on the Lockwood Schools website as a trustee. Superintendent Tobin Novasio said Borgstrom verbally resigned on Friday, but that he lost his re-election bid and his seat was already set to change hands on Tuesday.

The news was first reported by KTVQ.

According to charges, Borgstrom waived his Miranda rights and gave investigators a statement confirming the allegations of rape and sexual assault.

Novasio said after learning about Borgstrom's charges, the district asked the Montana School Boards Association to audit Lockwood's policies and procedures to recommend any needed changes regarding student safety.