Billings will receive over $84,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice to support public safety efforts within the city.
About $1.2 million was awarded to cities across Montana by the Department's Office of Justice Programs to support a wide range of crime-fighting initiatives.
The money comes from the quarter-billion dollar Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grants Program, which funds public safety efforts in 929 state, local and tribal jurisdictions, according to a press release by the Justice Department.
The grant can be used for local initiatives, technical assistance, training personnel, equipment, and more. The money can also be used for programs involving law enforcement; prosecution and courts; prevention and education; drug treatment and enforcement; and others.
This year, Billings received $84,717 for emergency equipment enhancements. A call to the Billings Police Department for further explanation of what those enhancements might be was not returned Wednesday.
Other types of grants awarded throughout the state will also support sex offender registration and notification, law enforcement-based victim services, the testing of sexual assault kits, and others.
"I am pleased that 11 of Montana's state, tribal and local law enforcement agencies will be receiving these grants to support public safety, including drug task forces around the state that are working hard to reduce meth related crime," U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said in a press release. "These federal awards provide critical funding to help out law enforcement partners make our communities safe."
The Montana Board of Crime Control will get a majority of the grant — about $914,000. Out of the other 10 agencies, Billings received the most funding.
Billings received more than $86,000 in 2018 and in 2017, and has been awarded funds since 2005.
Other Montana locales to receive funding include:
- Great Falls, $26,189.
- Missoula, $66,788.
- Havre, $10,372.
- Blackfeet Tribe of the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, $22,247.
- Flathead County, $28,208.
- Helena, $43,790.
- Kalispell, $10,279.
- Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, $12,672.
- City-County of Butte-Silver Bow, $17,084.