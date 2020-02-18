You are the owner of this article.
Male body found in city garbage truck at Billings landfill
Landfill investigation

Billings Police officers investigate a body found at the Billings landfill Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

A body was found Tuesday morning in a city garbage truck at the Billings landfill.

The body of a male was discovered shortly after 9 a.m., according to Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley.

"BPD was notified by solid waste division that a body was located among trash in a city garbage truck at the city landfill," Wooley wrote in a social media post. 

In a social media update Tuesday afternoon, Wooley said that detectives had left the landfill, a reference to BPD investigations division arriving at the landfill earlier in the day.

The death investigation "is active and ongoing," Wooley said in a social media post.

From Hillcrest Road south of the landfill, multiple police vehicles could be seen inside the landfill parked near a garbage truck Tuesday morning.

The Billings Fire Department was also initially called out to the landfill but they were seen departing shortly before 9:30 a.m.

