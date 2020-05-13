Man, 40, held in jail on child sex abuse charges

×
A 40-year-old man is being held in the Yellowstone County jail, accused of sex crimes involving a child.
Daniel Lee Rogers has pleaded not guilty to five counts involving one victim. His bail is set at $100,000.
Rogers is accused of sexual abuse beginning when the child was 14 years old.
He faces a possible minimum of four years in prison on each count, and up to life in prison.
