You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man, 40, held in jail on child sex abuse charges

Man, 40, held in jail on child sex abuse charges

{{featured_button_text}}

A 40-year-old man is being held in the Yellowstone County jail, accused of sex crimes involving a child.

Daniel Lee Rogers has pleaded not guilty to five counts involving one victim. His bail is set at $100,000.

Rogers is accused of sexual abuse beginning when the child was 14 years old.

He faces a possible minimum of four years in prison on each count, and up to life in prison.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News