Man accused in I-90 pursuit arrested after being cornered by dog in Billings yard

The man accused of leading law enforcement on a chase on the interstate on Wednesday has pleaded not guilty.

Terry Dwayne Slater Jr., 34, pleaded not guilty to criminal endangerment and criminal possession of dangerous drugs in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday.

Slater is accused of endangering his three passengers while leading a Montana Highway Patrol trooper on a chase on Interstate 90, first westbound, and then eastbound after turning around near Laurel. The trooper estimated Slater reached 100 mph, including as he drove on only two rims after attempting to swerve around a spike strip, charges state.

Slater crashed the white Chevrolet pickup near First Avenue North and North 19th Street, got out and then ran away, police have said. He was apprehended after jumping a fence into a nearby backyard and being cornered by a dog, charges state.

Slater’s passengers were taken to the hospital. Law enforcement was originally alerted to the pickup because it was reported that an assault had taken place inside of it.