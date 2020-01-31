Man accused of locking woman in basement, beating her pleads no contest

A 34-year-old man serving prison time in a domestic violence case pleaded to a refiled charge on Friday.

Todd Michael Johnson pleaded no contest in Yellowstone County District Court to a felony partner or family member assault. The offense took place in Billings in 2014.

Johnson was previously convicted of the offense at trial and sentenced to 20 years. But he successfully appealed to the Montana Supreme Court.

The court ordered a new trial, saying the lower court wrongly denied a request by Johnson to excuse a prospective juror he believed could not be fair. That prospective juror was taken off the list using another mechanism, and she did not sit on the jury that heard the case.

Under a plea deal, Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Brett Linneweber and defense attorney Craig Buehler will jointly recommend seven years in prison on the refiled charge. Linneweber will then dismiss other pending charges related to other alleged assaults in 2014.

District Judge Ashley Harada has not yet scheduled a sentencing date. If the judge rejects the plea deal, Johnson would be allowed to withdraw his no contest plea.

