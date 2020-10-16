Man accused of running down bicyclist denies sex crime

A Billings man denied a sex crime charge on Friday.

William Laurence Werhonig, 38, pleaded not guilty to the single felony count in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday. The alleged victim is 11 years old.

Two weeks earlier, Werhonig pleaded not guilty in a separate case alleging he used his Toyota 4Runner to drive over a bicyclist on Aug. 23 near South 32nd Street and Fifth Avenue South.

In that case, Werhonig told police he had been following the 52-year-old bicyclist because the man was riding Werhonig’s bike and he wanted it back. Charging documents state Werhonig said he hadn’t intended to strike the man but that the bike wobbled or dipped and the car accidentally struck him. Werhonig told police he saw the man on the ground afterward but didn’t stop and instead went home to collect his thoughts, charges state.

One woman who witnessed the incident told police it appeared the driver had run over the bicyclist intentionally, according to charges.