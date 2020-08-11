Man accused of West Yellowstone shooting has bail set at $50,000

Marks then went to his truck, grabbed a pistol and pointed it at the victims, they say. He told them to "keep talking" and fired rounds into the sand around the victims' feet, according to court documents compiled by the Daily Chronicle.

Police said in the charging documents that the victims ran away to their cars as the man fired off more rounds of ammunition.

One of the victims said she tried calling 911 once she was in her car, but that Marks opened the door, pulled her out and stole her cellphone. The car was in reverse and rolled backward, hitting the car the other two victims were in.

Police say they found three shell casings and one spent slug at the scene of the crime. One of the victims told police that the man who shot at them left the scene in a silver Toyota truck with Texas license plates.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office had issued a news release after the incident alerting the public that a man who was armed and dangerous was on the run in the area.

There had been limited leads until Sunday, when law enforcement officials received a tip that led them to Marks. A detective used that tip to run Marks' name through a database, which found that he is the owner of a silver truck with Texas license plates.