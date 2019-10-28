A 56-year-old man has admitted to a series of prolonged beatings, threats and kidnappings involving three victims over the span of a year.
Charles Arleigh Green, who’s been in jail since the date of his last attack on May 4, 2017, has reached a plea deal with prosecutors that calls for a 35-year prison sentence.
Green was charged in three separate cases for violent incidents with two ex-girlfriends and another woman.
Green's admissions in the plea agreement paint a picture of extreme violence.
He admitted to hitting one ex-girlfriend with a bat in the head and ribs in May 2017.
In another case, he admitted to threatening to cut off a second woman’s fingers with a bolt cutter and threatening to harm her family if she told law enforcement.
That case, in February 2017, involved a botched drug deal. The woman had paid a drug dealer Green’s $900 to purchase meth on Green’s behalf, but the seller never gave her the drug she paid for, and Green turned on her, holding her in a garage while beating and threatening her over the lost money, according to charges.
You have free articles remaining.
Two other men were charged in that case, accused of participating in the kidnapping and torture of the woman.
In the third case, for which prosecutors filed 26 felony counts, Green admitted to five instances during the summer of 2016 in which he beat his then-girlfriend. Those included hitting her in the head with a wrench, stapling her ear and shooting a gun in her direction by the side of her head.
Of the 34 felonies and one misdemeanor filed among each of the cases, Green has pleaded guilty to 21 felonies. The remaining charges will be dismissed, under the plea agreement.
The plea deal calls for a 65-year prison sentence, with 30 years suspended, and no parole possibility for the first eight years. It also requires a batterer's intervention program and any restitution that is claimed.
District Judge Jessica Fehr was assigned to help the parties reach a plea agreement, while Judge Mary Jane Knisely is the sentencing judge.
If Knisely does not follow the recommendation in the plea agreement, Green will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and head to trial.
Prosecutors charged two of the cases in 2017, and one in 2018. Green has been in jail for two years and five months. His bond is set at more than $1 million.