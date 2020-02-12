Man admits charges in car-jacking crime spree that saw break-ins, robberies, police gunfire

Sitting Yellowstone County District Judge Colette Davies was the third person McElmury threatened at gunpoint that night. McElmury pointed a gun at Davies as she was sitting in her SUV on Shiloh Road while out posting campaign signs. He forced her from the car and drove away in it.

McElmury’s case was first assigned to the 13th Judicial District's Department 7. Davies was elected as the Department 7 judge soon after the incident and recused herself from the case.

The case is being handled by Judge Matthew Wald of the 22nd Judicial District, which covers Big Horn, Stillwater and Carbon counties.

McElmury admitted 10 of 12 felony charges under the agreement with prosecutors. He has been held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $1 million bond since his arrest shortly after the incident.

His former co-defendant, Jason Ebarb, had a burglary charge dismissed in May, after prosecutors said they could not prove that case beyond a reasonable doubt.

