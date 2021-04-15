Man admits fatal Dairy Queen shooting, says victim threatened his family

Calloway said he and Henning exchanged multiple messages between noon and the time of the shooting about meeting up.

“I received a call from C.H.S. where he threatened to rape and kill my pregnant wife and my children, and kill myself,” Calloway stated in his admission.

After the call, the two men agreed to meet at the West End Dairy Queen. Calloway said when he got there, he approached the driver’s side of Henning’s Subaru Forester with the firearm he carries for self-defense.

“When I reached the vehicle, C.S.H. reached for something and I fired my handgun at C.S.H.,” Calloway admitted.

Calloway said that at the time he knew it was likely to kill Henning.

Police say Calloway called law enforcement approximately 10 minutes after the shooting to turn himself in and then waited outside with his hands up as police came to arrest him.

Calloway remains booked in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on $500,000 bail. A sentencing date has not yet been finalized.