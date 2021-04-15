Man admits fatal Dairy Queen shooting, says victim threatened his family

A 31-year-old Billings man admitted on Thursday that he fatally shot another man outside of a West End Dairy Queen in April of 2020.
Rahim Lee Calloway pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court for the Aug. 8, 2020, death of Christian Skylar Henning, 25.
Henning died of multiple gunshots, the Yellowstone County Coroner’s Office has said.
The shooting took place at roughly 1 p.m. at the Dairy Queen on 32nd Street West and King Avenue.
According to Calloway’s admission contained in his plea agreement, Calloway and Henning had agreed to meet after a dispute earlier that day.
Henning had initially posted negative comments on Facebook about Calloway’s business, which is not identified in the document. (Calloway, also known as Rahim Hasim, is listed as a founder of Alpha Pride Entertainment on a web page dedicated to Calloway’s case.)
Then, around 10 a.m., Calloway received a call from a third party who told him Henning was a dangerous person who had previously threatened the third party’s mother, brother and himself.
Calloway said he and Henning exchanged multiple messages between noon and the time of the shooting about meeting up.
“I received a call from C.H.S. where he threatened to rape and kill my pregnant wife and my children, and kill myself,” Calloway stated in his admission.
After the call, the two men agreed to meet at the West End Dairy Queen. Calloway said when he got there, he approached the driver’s side of Henning’s Subaru Forester with the firearm he carries for self-defense.
“When I reached the vehicle, C.S.H. reached for something and I fired my handgun at C.S.H.,” Calloway admitted.
Calloway said that at the time he knew it was likely to kill Henning.
Police say Calloway called law enforcement approximately 10 minutes after the shooting to turn himself in and then waited outside with his hands up as police came to arrest him.
Calloway remains booked in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility on $500,000 bail. A sentencing date has not yet been finalized.
Henning’s death was one of 19 homicides in Yellowstone County in 2020.
Calloway's attorney, Steven Stockdale, did not respond to a request for comment.
The case is being prosecuted by Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito.