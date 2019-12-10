A man on Tuesday admitted to illegally taking Mexican citizens across the United States border to Glacier County in November.
Josue Bermudez-Lopez, 26, of Mexico, pleaded guilty Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of Montana to charges of illegal transport of aliens and conspiracy to transport them from Canada on Nov. 17 and earlier. He also admitted to being in the United States illegally.
U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris accepted the plea and set sentencing for Feb. 13, 2020, according to a press release form U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme’s office.
Four co-defendants indicted with Bermudez-Lopez denied charges against them Tuesday.
Alberto Guillen-Gordillo, 22; Omero Banderas-Rodriguez, 39; and Samuel Velasco-Tovar, 28, all citizens of Mexico, denied they planned to transport and then transported immigrants illegally. The four men each face a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
Ma Mercedes Rivera-Gutierrez, 39, of Mexico, on Tuesday denied she re-entered the United States illegally. She could face two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. The release states that she illegally re-entered the United States after she was deported.
All defendants are detained pending further proceedings.
The five were part of a larger group of 19 people arrested and taken to the Sweetgrass Border Patrol Station in Sunburst on Nov. 17.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents pulled over two SUVs around 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 17, the release states. In one SUV were nine people. When the second SUV was pulled over, eight passengers got out and ran into a nearby field but were caught by border patrol agents. All the people involved admitted to being in the United States illegally, the release states.
One of the people caught in the field was recognized as Bermudez-Lopez and was later identified after an agent found a nearby fanny pack that contained a Mexican passport with Bermudez-Lopez’s photo and name. He admitted to being in the U.S. illegally and to knowingly smuggling people for compensation on Nov. 17 and on a previous occasion.
The Billings Gazette previously reported that the charges stem from a tip to law enforcement about suspicious room rental activity at a Cut Bank hotel. Hotel workers reported that every four to six weeks several people had been renting a room for one or two nights, and then on the last night they would rent three or four additional rooms, according to charges. Hotel workers said most of the group members on these trips would use only the side doors and that they mainly stayed in their hotel rooms during the day.