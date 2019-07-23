Zachary David O'Neill pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing 18-year-old Miranda Fenner, who was stabbed to death at a Laurel video store in 1998. Fenner had managed to drag herself to the store's main entrance, where passers-by found her.
Fenner's mother, Sherry Fenner, has spent years handing out flyers, purchasing advertisements and billboards, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of her daughter’s killer.
The case has been featured on the Discovery Channel, "The Montel Williams Show” and Community Seven Television in Billings.
Tuesday’s court hearing was scheduled as a status hearing in an attempted homicide case against the 39-year-old O’Neill, who was also accused of attacking, raping and cutting the throat of a newspaper carrier before leaving her for dead on Billings' West End on the morning of Sept. 5, 1998. He admitted Tuesday to that attempted homicide charge and was then arraigned on the Fenner case and pleaded guilty.
Dressed in a purple button-down and black slacks, he entered the courtroom packed with law enforcement officers, victim witness advocates, judicial staff and others.
Judge Jessica Fehr ordered his shackles removed but warned him first.
“OK, Mr. O’Neill, I’ve had your handcuffs removed so that you can assist Miss Copenhaver as we proceed through this hearing today,” she said. “But I want you to understand that I expect you to behave and to respect this courtroom, OK?”
O’Neill, who was 18 in 1998, was living in Laurel at the time.
He went to the video store twice on Nov. 15, 1998; the second time he killed Fenner, according to his admission.
He had planned to return some videos and rent more, and also to rob the store, he said. In the course of the robbery, he attacked Fenner with a knife. She died two hours later at a hospital.
Fehr, the judge, said materials from the Montana State Crime Lab had been given to prosecutors in the past several days, and then shared with O’Neill and his defense attorney.
O’Neill’s sentencing for the attempted homicide case has been set for August. He’s agreed to remain in Montana, and waived his right to seek a return back to Washington, where he was serving a prison sentence on other charges. That sentence expires in 2024.
The woman who survived the rape and attack in September 1998 told police she was attacked from behind and got only a brief look at the man.
In March 2017, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office interviewed O’Neill in connection with a separate case and he confessed to the 1998 rape and attack, according to charging documents.
O’Neill’s criminal history in Yellowstone County includes convictions for criminal mischief in 2015, misdemeanor assault in 2006 and burglary and theft in 1997.
In the 2006 case, O’Neill punched a woman in the eye as she was exiting her vehicle after parking on Montana Avenue one afternoon, according to charges.
The woman said she’d been reaching for something on her passenger side when she noticed O’Neill standing between her and her car door and was staring at her in a “creepy” way. She said she asked him to leave but instead he punched her. She then kicked him in the chest to knock him backward so she could shut her door.
The responding officer located O’Neill and asked him if he had done any drugs that day and, according to charges, he replied: “No, I ran out.”
The conviction for which O’Neill is currently serving time is a residential burglary and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm from Spokane County, Washington, according to the Washington Department of Corrections.
O’Neill was booked into prison on those charges in December 2017, according to the Washington DOC.
In 1998 at the time the rape was reported, police were looking for one suspect in two attacks.
One was the rape and attempted homicide O’Neill admitted Tuesday.
The other was an attack against a 17-year-old girl who was locked out of her home and was waiting on her front porch for her parents, according to Gazette archives. The man hit and kicked the girl and tried to tear off her shirt, she told police. He fled when she screamed, police said.