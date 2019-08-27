A 22-year-old man has admitted to a rape charge, saying he did not know the girl he had sex with was underage.
Emilio J. Walks Sr., 22, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to sexual intercourse without consent for having sex with a 13-year-old at the Lazy KT Motel in 2018, after meeting her online.
Walks said in his hearing Tuesday that he thought the girl was 16 at the time, which is the legal age of consent.
Charges state the girl gave her correct age before going to the motel and told Walks she did not want to have sex.
Under a plea deal, prosecutors are set to recommend 30 years in prison, with 15 suspended.
A defense recommendation has not yet been filed.
Sentencing is set for October.