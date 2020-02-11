Man admits role in decapitation case after attorneys rework plea deal

One of two men accused of decapitating a winning casino patron at a makeshift West End transient campsite in 2017 has pleaded guilty.

Jeffery Glen Haverty, 35, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court to deliberate homicide in the death of Myron Wesley Knight in October 2017.

Attorneys in the case are recommending 50 years in prison, with no parole restriction, and 20 years of probation. Montana inmates are eligible, but not guaranteed, for parole after serving one quarter of their prison term.

It was Haverty’s second guilty plea in the case. In June, he admitted charges under a plea deal calling for 50 years in prison only, with no probation term.

Yellowstone County District Judge Gregory Todd rejected the binding agreement, believing 50 years was insufficient, according to Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Brett Linneweber, who was present at the hearing.

Haverty can also be called as a state’s witness in the trial of his co-defendant, Donald Ray Cherry.