Prosecutors and defense will jointly recommend 10 years in prison for the teenager who shot at another man in Billings in November.
Branden Kord Rockabove, 19, pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon on Friday in the Nov. 15, 2018, shooting.
Rockabove drove alongside a man sitting in his vehicle near the 300 block of South 28th Street and fired four or five times, charges state.
The bullets struck multiple places on the driver's side of the vehicle but the man was uninjured, according to charges.
Before shooting, Rockabove had pulled up behind the man while another car cut him off, according to the original charges. Rockabove then walked up to the man’s vehicle and demanded money, pointed a gun and stole his keys from the ignition, charges state.
Earlier charges of attempted deliberate homicide and robbery were later reduced to assault with a weapon.
Under a plea agreement, attorneys will jointly recommend a sentence of 15 years in prison with five suspended.
Sentencing is set for September.