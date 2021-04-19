Man arrested in Chicago charged in fatal shooting at Billings South Side party

The woman said a crowd gathered and she could no longer see what was happening. As she left to try to find someone to help break up the fight, she heard a single gunshot, returned and saw Williams stumbling to the ground, charges state.

Everyone at the party began to flee, the woman told police. Dispatchers advising responding officers of the call said multiple cars were fleeing the scene.

The woman identified Harris from a photo lineup as the man who was assaulting Williams prior to the shooting.

The home where the party took place belonged to Harris’ mother, and Harris was living there as well, charges state.

On March 21, Harris had a video call with two people while he was being held in jail. In it, he held up a handwritten note with instructions to get four people to say he wasn’t “there at that time,” and that “everybody knew” he was already on the road back to Chicago by 12 a.m.

Harris has been held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility since March 17. He was taken into custody in Chicago, where he is from, in January.

Earlier that month, the Montana Violent Offender Task Force issued an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for Harris. He was identified as a person of interest in a Billings Police Department homicide investigation.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.