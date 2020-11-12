Man arrested in Idaho denies charges in Billings shooting death

The 37-year-old man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Billings South Side apartment building during a confrontation earlier in November denied charges on Thursday.
Benial Antuwan Davis pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in Yellowstone County District Court. District Judge Rod Souza continued bail at $500,000, which is the amount issued in the arrest warrant.
Davis is accused in the early morning death on Nov. 1 of 30-year-old Waylon Willie Bearground. He was arrested two days later driving in a friend’s pickup in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, with three other people.
Bearground had gotten a ride from his parents to an apartment building on the 4100 block of King Avenue East to drop off clothes to an ex-girlfriend, Bearground’s parents told police later at the hospital.
He’d gone inside, returned shortly afterward and told them to stay in their vehicle because he might “get into it” with someone, charges state.
Bearground’s parents said he then walked toward the building carrying the clothes and got into an argument with a man wearing a brown puffy jacket. When the parents heard what sounded like a gunshot, they went to find their son had been shot, charges state.
They drove him to the St. Vincent Healthcare emergency department where he died. Bearground had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a stab wound to the neck, according to charges.
At the time Bearground showed up at Davis’ apartment, two women and a man were in the apartment with Davis.
After their arrest by Idaho State Police, the women said they’d locked themselves in the apartment’s bathroom around 1 a.m. while Davis and the other man went outside to confront Bearground.
According to charges, both women told investigators they heard an argument and a gunshot, and Davis returned to say he’d shot Bearground. Davis then urged everyone to get in his car and leave, the women said, stopping first at a friend’s house to swap vehicles.
The owner of the pickup Davis took to Idaho said Davis wasn’t acting like himself when he asked to borrow the vehicle around 2 a.m., but that he agreed to loan it anyway. Davis had said he wanted to visit his sister in Washington.
In a statement to investigators, Davis said he’d shot Bearground in self-defense and disposed of the firearm somewhere two hours outside of Billings.
Bearground was the 13th person to be killed in Yellowstone County this year by another resident. Two people have been killed in confrontations with police.
