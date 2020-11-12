Man arrested in Idaho denies charges in Billings shooting death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

They drove him to the St. Vincent Healthcare emergency department where he died. Bearground had a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a stab wound to the neck, according to charges.

At the time Bearground showed up at Davis’ apartment, two women and a man were in the apartment with Davis.

After their arrest by Idaho State Police, the women said they’d locked themselves in the apartment’s bathroom around 1 a.m. while Davis and the other man went outside to confront Bearground.

According to charges, both women told investigators they heard an argument and a gunshot, and Davis returned to say he’d shot Bearground. Davis then urged everyone to get in his car and leave, the women said, stopping first at a friend’s house to swap vehicles.

The owner of the pickup Davis took to Idaho said Davis wasn’t acting like himself when he asked to borrow the vehicle around 2 a.m., but that he agreed to loan it anyway. Davis had said he wanted to visit his sister in Washington.

In a statement to investigators, Davis said he’d shot Bearground in self-defense and disposed of the firearm somewhere two hours outside of Billings.

Bearground was the 13th person to be killed in Yellowstone County this year by another resident. Two people have been killed in confrontations with police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 2

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.