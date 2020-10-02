Man behind Billings 'castle' and Signal Peak mine fraud scheme gets 5 years in prison

Ruble is serving probation for his role in forwarding on for payment an invoice he knew was bogus as part of the fraud scheme. Casher has admitted charges that he approved a series of loans as a Rocky Mountain Bank officer to Price without disclosing to the bank his private business dealings with Price. Casher has yet to be sentenced.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Price’s attorney, Jennifer DeGraw, said Price had no criminal record and no debt when he moved from his home state of Virginia with his family to Montana in 2009 to work at the mine near Roundup. She said that soon, Price became concerned about his boss’ work “because he was shady and engaged in questionable tactics,” DeGraw wrote in her sentencing memo.

Price reported his concerns to Hanson’s higher-ups, he said in court Friday. But afterward, Hanson himself called Price into his office to say he’d learned of Price’s whistleblowing effort and used that as leverage against him.

If Price left the mine, he’d lose the lucrative contract he had with the mine for 3 Solutions, a chemical company he owned that brought in “a couple million dollars” annually, Price said.

Price said he’s tried to apologize to those impacted by his crimes.