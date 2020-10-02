Man behind Billings 'castle' and Signal Peak mine fraud scheme gets 5 years in prison

A former mine vice president who admitted to stealing tens of millions of dollars from his company was sentenced to prison on Friday, nearly two years after pleading guilty.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen sentenced Larry Wayne Price Jr. to five years in prison in a hearing in Missoula Friday afternoon. He’ll have to serve three years of probation after prison. Restitution will be determined in a separate hearing.
Price embezzled $7.5 million from a group of investors and helped his boss carry out a scheme of overbilling and fake equipment sales to steal from Signal Peak Energy’s coal mine near Roundup. He's admitted the full scope of his various thefts was closer to $40 million.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin Rubich asked Price on Friday how much he and former Signal Peak CEO Brad Hanson had stolen from the mine.
“Twenty million, 30 million, I don’t know the number,” Price said.
The day in court came not quite two years after Price admitted the crimes in a hearing in December 2018. Since then, others have been convicted in connection with the scheme, including Zachary Ruble and Stephen Casher.
Ruble is serving probation for his role in forwarding on for payment an invoice he knew was bogus as part of the fraud scheme. Casher has admitted charges that he approved a series of loans as a Rocky Mountain Bank officer to Price without disclosing to the bank his private business dealings with Price. Casher has yet to be sentenced.
Price’s attorney, Jennifer DeGraw, said Price had no criminal record and no debt when he moved from his home state of Virginia with his family to Montana in 2009 to work at the mine near Roundup. She said that soon, Price became concerned about his boss’ work “because he was shady and engaged in questionable tactics,” DeGraw wrote in her sentencing memo.
Price reported his concerns to Hanson’s higher-ups, he said in court Friday. But afterward, Hanson himself called Price into his office to say he’d learned of Price’s whistleblowing effort and used that as leverage against him.
If Price left the mine, he’d lose the lucrative contract he had with the mine for 3 Solutions, a chemical company he owned that brought in “a couple million dollars” annually, Price said.
Price said he’s tried to apologize to those impacted by his crimes.
“I mean, there’s nothing I can say that excuses what I’ve done,” he said, when given the chance to address the court. He said he’d been working to live a better life. “And I’d like to continue to work and make things right.
Christensen, the judge, called the amount of money in the case “breathtaking.”
He also challenged the defense’s emphasis on Hanson’s role, saying it seemed Price was casting himself as a victim of his former boss and failing to take full responsibility.
“Easy to blame the dead guy,” he said.
Price will self-report to prison.
This story will be updated.
