A Montana man was charged with involuntary manslaughter Monday in the wake of a fatal crash in Glacier National Park.
Leo James Hagan, 19, of East Glacier Park Village, pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Great Falls.
The June 11 wreck killed Paul Cadotte, 40, who was a passenger in Hagan's car when it rolled on Two Medicine Road around midnight. Hagan, who was arrested for DUI at the scene, is also charged with assault for injuring a second passenger.
The indictment against Hagan contained few details about the wreck, but accuses him of knowing that his reckless driving was a threat to others' lives.
You have free articles remaining.
Hagan was released after the court proceedings. A trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.
If convicted, Hagan faces up to 18 years in prison for the combined charges.
Press releases from Glacier National Park after the wreck said that alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash, though Hagan was not charged with DUI, and that not everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
The second passenger's condition was not released after the wreck, but they were taken to a hospital. Hagan did not require advanced medical attention.