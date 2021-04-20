Man charged in June stabbing death in Crow Agency

Prosecutors are charging a man in the June stabbing death of a man at a Crow Agency convenience store.

James Posey Fisher Sr., pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Billings on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter.

Fisher is accused in the June 28, 2020, stabbing death of 34-year-old Dane Fisher. Dane Fisher died in the hospital after receiving a single stab wound to the chest, according to Big Horn County Coroner Terry Bullis.

Fisher died following an altercation that tribal officials said occurred at around 5 p.m. between Fisher and another tribal member at Tee Pee Convenience Store and Gas Station.

Dane Fisher distinguished himself as a basketball player at his high school at St. Labre in Ashland and later while attending Bismarck State College as a liberal arts major.

Under the voluntary manslaughter charge, prosecutors must prove that Fisher “unlawfully and intentionally killed John Doe while in a sudden quarrel and heat of passion, with adequate provocation.”

The relationship between James Fisher and Dane Fisher was not immediately clear.