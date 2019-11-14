A 29-year-old man has been charged in a shooting at a Hardin gas station in late October.
Gary Jackson Hugs Jr. faces two counts of attempted deliberate homicide in Big Horn County District Court.
Hugs has yet to be arraigned. He was arrested later in the morning after the shooting at a Billings residence and has since been held in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.
The charges were first reported by KTVQ News in Billings.
Shortly after midnight and a brief confrontation outside the Love’s Travel Stop in Hardin on Oct. 25, Hugs shot two men, according to charges.
Hugs shot one man in the face, who was later taken by ambulance to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, charges state. Hugs allegedly shot the second man three times in the upper abdomen, and that victim was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.
The shootings took place after two men standing near a dark-colored SUV near the gas pumps stepped back, and Hugs reached into the rear of the vehicle, retrieved a semi-automatic handgun and fired at the two, according to charges.
Approximately six men had been standing together initially, and one had tried to punch another, charges state. It’s unclear from charges whether the man who threw the punch was one of the shooting victims, or whether Hugs was the target of the attempted punch.
Hugs is also a suspect in a seemingly random shooting in Lockwood earlier that night, on Oct. 24.
Roughly 40 minutes before the Hardin shooting, drivers of a dark-colored SUV followed another car from Casey’s Corner in Lockwood to a nearby intersection and fired several shots at the car, according to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. The occupants of the cars had never interacted, aside from being at the convenience store at the same time, a sheriff's lieutenant said.
Officials with the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported but asked residents in the area of Johnson Lane and Ford Street to check their property for damage, as there were “more rounds shot than what we can account for,” Lt. Tim Siegle said.
Hugs was arrested alongside Donnalynn Russell, 30. Russell is not in custody and has not been charged in connection with either shooting.
Hugs’ charges from Big Horn County identified both him and Russell as suspects in the Lockwood shooting.
The primary witness in the Hardin gas station shooting was a Fish, Wildlife and Parks game warden who was on duty and fueling his patrol vehicle.
Warden Jacob Barzen watched the incident unfold through is binoculars until Hugs allegedly fired the gun, at which point Barzen exited his patrol vehicle, drew his service weapon and ordered Hugs to drop the gun, according to charges.
Charges do not state how Hugs responded, but say, “Warden Barzen then fired several shots at the armed man.”
The man, later identified as Hugs, then entered the SUV on the passenger side door and the SUV sped off from the Love’s parking lot, according to charges.
Barzen alerted Montana Highway Patrol and attempted to follow the SUV but was unable, charges state.
Dashboard camera video from a trucker parked at Love’s captured the shooting, according to charges.