Man denies charges in runaway teen rape case

Khiry Jalal Kabir

Kabir

 Yellowstone County Detention Facility

A 29-year-old man is denying charges he raped an underage girl.

Khiry Jalal Kabir pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent in Yellowstone County District court on Tuesday.

District Judge Jessica Fehr set bail at $5,000 and required a GPS monitor should Kabir be released.

Kabir is accused of having sex with a 13-year-old runaway who allegedly told him she was 18 years old. Prosecutors say the girl was forced into sex and is cognitively delayed.

