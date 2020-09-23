Man denies felony sex crime

Return to homepage ×
A 37-year-old man is denying felony sexual charges involving a minor.
Matthew James Brown pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to one felony count punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole.
Bail was set at $20,000.
The alleged victim is now 16 years old.
Phoebe Tollefson
Justice Reporter
Justice reporter for the Billings Gazette.
