Man denies felony sex crime

A 37-year-old man is denying felony sexual charges involving a minor.

Matthew James Brown pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in Yellowstone County District Court to one felony count punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole.

Bail was set at $20,000.

The alleged victim is now 16 years old.

