Man denies homicide charges in apartment shooting death in Billings Heights

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That witness introduced Not Afraid to Oldcrow, who was the witness’s cousin, charges state. Not Afraid put the gun away and the situation deescalated, according to charges.

But once inside the apartment, Oldcrow and Not Afraid began to argue again, the man told police.

He said that without warning, Not Afraid pulled out his gun again and shot Oldcrow once in the chest.

A woman inside the apartment said Not Afraid ran after shooting Oldcrow, charges state. She then called 911.

Emergency responders could be seen giving Oldcrow chest compressions as he was wheeled on a stretcher out of the apartment and into an ambulance. He died later that day at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle circling the parking lot with Oldcrow before the confrontation began said they’d been looking for a child’s Big Wheel toy. He said they were about to leave when Oldcrow spotted a man he knew outside and exited the vehicle to talk to him, so the driver parked the car.

Police weren’t able to find Not Afraid a couple of weeks. On March 16, he led law enforcement on a pursuit inside city limits but he parked his vehicle and fled on foot, charges state.