Man denies homicide charges in apartment shooting death in Billings Heights

A 31-year-old man is denying a deliberate homicide charge in the shooting death of another man at a Heights apartment earlier in March.
Vidal Not Afraid Jr. pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Yellowstone County District Court. Judge Jessica Fehr set bail at $500,000 and required Not Afraid to wear a GPS monitor prior to any release from jail.
Not Afraid is accused in the March 7 death of Terrin Oldcrow, 29, of Billings. Oldcrow died that afternoon from a gunshot wound to the torso, the coroner’s office said previously.
Prosecutors say that along with Not Afraid and Oldcrow, three other individuals were at the apartment on the 300 block of Sioux Lane when Oldcrow was killed.
Police were called at 2:11 p.m., charges state.
Not Afraid was introduced to Oldcrow outside of the apartment building, after Not Afraid pulled out a gun and confronted Oldcrow about his identity and his intent on coming to the apartment complex, one witness later told police.
The witness said Oldcrow was inside a car that was circling the parking lot and that appeared to make Not Afraid "paranoid," charges state.
That witness introduced Not Afraid to Oldcrow, who was the witness’s cousin, charges state. Not Afraid put the gun away and the situation deescalated, according to charges.
But once inside the apartment, Oldcrow and Not Afraid began to argue again, the man told police.
He said that without warning, Not Afraid pulled out his gun again and shot Oldcrow once in the chest.
A woman inside the apartment said Not Afraid ran after shooting Oldcrow, charges state. She then called 911.
Emergency responders could be seen giving Oldcrow chest compressions as he was wheeled on a stretcher out of the apartment and into an ambulance. He died later that day at the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle circling the parking lot with Oldcrow before the confrontation began said they’d been looking for a child’s Big Wheel toy. He said they were about to leave when Oldcrow spotted a man he knew outside and exited the vehicle to talk to him, so the driver parked the car.
Police weren’t able to find Not Afraid a couple of weeks. On March 16, he led law enforcement on a pursuit inside city limits but he parked his vehicle and fled on foot, charges state.
On March 24, police on patrol on Sixth Avenue South saw Not Afraid and he began running away, charges state. The officers were ultimately able to corner Not Afraid in an alley and place him in handcuffs.
When officers asked Not Afraid if he’d shot Oldcrow he “smirked and chuckled,” according to charges, and said, “That’s crazy.”