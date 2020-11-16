 Skip to main content
Man denies involuntary manslaughter charges in Busby woman's death

A man has been indicted in the March death of a Busby woman struck by a car. 

Jerard David Threefingers pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter in U.S. District Court in Billings. 

Threefingers is accused of killing 33-year-old Christy Woodenthigh on March 6 by driving recklessly and while under the influence. The indictment states that Threefingers' illegal driving conduct did not alone amount to a felony but that it caused her death, which is the legal standard for involuntary manslaughter. 

Woodenthigh was a pedestrian when she was hit in the Muddy Cluster area of the Northern Cheyenne reservation in March, according to information released at the time by the Rosebud County coroner's office. 

Threefinges was granted pretrial release. 

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated the case. 

