Man denies murder charge in videoed assault of Northern Cheyenne man

“They’re leaving us very vulnerable, because our crime rate is so high, especially during the lockdown…If you watch that video, you know what we’re dealing with,” Peña said, referring to the video of Blackwolf being loaded into the car.

Blackwolf pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Billings to second-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The assault charge stems from a second alleged victim on the same date and in the same location who was also male. Court documents do not identify victims of crimes.

The indictment was announced in a press release on new cases from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana.

The release listed Blackwolf as a Box Elder resident.

Corey Blackwolf's death was at least the second one this summer to spark anger by Northern Cheyenne residents toward the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the two law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction on the reservation, over their handling of the case. In June, 19-year-old Kymani Littlebird was found dead outside of Lame Deer.