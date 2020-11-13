Man denies murder charge in videoed assault of Northern Cheyenne man

A 44-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in an August death near Lame Deer that was partially recorded on video and prompted community outrage over the law enforcement response.
Reuben Charles Blackwolf is accused of killing Corey Blackwolf, 43, on Aug. 10. He was pronounced dead at the emergency department in Lame Deer, according to Rosebud County Coroner Stephanie Hein.
Hein said Corey Blackwolf died of multiple blunt force trauma. She said the daytime assault took place near Muddy Cluster before Blackwolf was driven to the Lame Deer Health Center.
Hein said her office did not know the exact familial relationship between the two men.
Video of several people trying to move the victim's body into a vehicle was posted to Facebook and widely circulated before being taken down.
A message posted with the video said: “this was a couple hours ago. People are saying that they couldn’t get the cops to show up. Those guys ended up fighting and they killed him right there in broad daylight on the street in Lame Deer.”
Outgoing Northern Cheyenne President Rynalea Peña called attention to Blackwolf's killing during a meeting with Sen. Steve Daines in October. Peña said the BIA office on the reservation has been woefully understaffed, threatening public safety for years.
“They’re leaving us very vulnerable, because our crime rate is so high, especially during the lockdown…If you watch that video, you know what we’re dealing with,” Peña said, referring to the video of Blackwolf being loaded into the car.
Blackwolf pleaded not guilty on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Billings to second-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury. The assault charge stems from a second alleged victim on the same date and in the same location who was also male. Court documents do not identify victims of crimes.
The indictment was announced in a press release on new cases from the office of the U.S. Attorney for Montana.
The release listed Blackwolf as a Box Elder resident.
Corey Blackwolf's death was at least the second one this summer to spark anger by Northern Cheyenne residents toward the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the two law enforcement agencies with jurisdiction on the reservation, over their handling of the case. In June, 19-year-old Kymani Littlebird was found dead outside of Lame Deer.
After the community spoke out, Daines and Sen. Jon Tester urged the FBI to communicate with victims and coordinate with the tribe better, as well as to dedicate more resources to public safety on the reservation.
Corey Blackwolf had both Cree and Northern Cheyenne heritage and attended schools on both Northern Cheyenne and Rocky Boy's reservations, according to his obituary. He had three children, the obituary states.
Paul Hamby and Tom Lutey contributed reporting.
