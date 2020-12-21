Man denies raping runaway teen in Billings park

A man is accused of raping a teen runaway in July after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after his restaurant shift.

Richard James Salminen, 52, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent on Monday in Yellowstone County District Court.

Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely set bail at $200,000, although due to other criminal cases, Salminen is not currently permitted to be released.

Salminen is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who was walking away from the Econo Lodge hotel, where she was staying with her mother. The girl told police she'd argued with her mother and decided to leave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Salminen and another man were walking away from their restaurant work around 2 a.m. when they began talking to the girl, who was walking behind them, charges state. Both men were residents of Alpha House prerelease center.

The girl told police the three eventually walked to a park, where Salminen raped her three times, gave her $11 and left, according to charges. She said the other man walked around the park during the assault. Detectives believe the park referenced is Terry Park.