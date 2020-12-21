Man denies raping runaway teen in Billings park

A man is accused of raping a teen runaway in July after encountering her walking alone while he was on his way home after his restaurant shift.
Richard James Salminen, 52, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent on Monday in Yellowstone County District Court.
Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely set bail at $200,000, although due to other criminal cases, Salminen is not currently permitted to be released.
Salminen is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl who was walking away from the Econo Lodge hotel, where she was staying with her mother. The girl told police she'd argued with her mother and decided to leave.
Salminen and another man were walking away from their restaurant work around 2 a.m. when they began talking to the girl, who was walking behind them, charges state. Both men were residents of Alpha House prerelease center.
The girl told police the three eventually walked to a park, where Salminen raped her three times, gave her $11 and left, according to charges. She said the other man walked around the park during the assault. Detectives believe the park referenced is Terry Park.
Salminen declined to interview with detectives, but said on a recorded jail call that the girl offered to have sex with him for $30. He said he had sex with her and then gave her $11, according to charges.
Salminen also said on the call that the girl was older than 18 years of age, although the other man told police he'd asked her age and then relayed to Salminen that she was 15 years old, charges state.
The girl had a sexual assault examination performed. Her mother reported her as a runaway to police when she woke up and the girl was gone, charges state.
