Man fled child sex abuse trial because 'I had no recourse'

A 45-year-old Billings man said Thursday that he fled town after prosecutors wrapped up their evidence against him because he was not getting a fair trial and felt he had no other options.
Joshua Aaron Brown, 45, appeared in Yellowstone County District Court on Thursday afternoon on a bench warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to show up to court on the last day of trial.
“I’m sorry that I fled,” Brown said. “I was troubled. I did not feel that I was receiving a fair trial, and I had no recourse. I did not know what else to do.”
Brown was convicted in absentia of sexual abuse of children, for soliciting sexual conduct from a 12-year-old. He had been present in court through Tuesday, when the state finished presenting its evidence. He did not show up to court on Wednesday.
Brown’s defense attorney, William D’Alton, stressed that the case involved text messages but no physical contact and said he’d seek an exception at sentencing to the mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison.
The Boyd home where Brown was arrested on Wednesday afternoon was his father's, D'Alton said. Brown was hiding in the attic of the home, located between Billings and Red Lodge.
The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the effort with the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.
Judge Ashley Harada told Brown that when he did not show up for trial on Wednesday, it left jurors, court staff and attorneys waiting and worried.
Citing jail calls, Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Brett Linneweber said Brown had planned to flee and had received help. Linneweber said Brown had been speaking to his significant other and the two had discussed a bag of cash she’d given him and plans to delete text messages.
D’Alton asked that Brown be permitted to live with his father pending sentencing and that he would submit to a GPS monitor, but the judge said Brown was “definitely” a flight risk and a danger to the public and would be remanded to the custody of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.
Brown denied that he’d planned to flee and said he felt compelled to do so because he wasn’t getting a fair trial. He said he was made to understand that the case was overcharged and would be reduced to a misdemeanor or thrown out. The 10 year minimum the charge carries was concerning him, he said.
“And so I sat here and waited patiently, depending on the court and the justice system,” Brown said.
Harada said Brown would be able to appeal the case through the normal appeals process.
