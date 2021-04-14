Man found guilty on 7 of 8 counts in child sex abuse trial

A jury found a Billings man guilty on Wednesday of felony sex abuse involving a child and other crimes. He was acquitted of one charge.

Jose Martinez Jr., 51, was convicted of four felonies and three misdemeanors in Yellowstone County District Court.

The jury found he had sexually assaulted and raped a minor victim and then tried to get the victim to recant. He also gave her oxycodone before the assaults, the jury found.

Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Jacob Yerger said the drugs were given “to sedate” the victim.

While Martinez was charged with three counts of a felony sex crime against a child, the jury found him guilty on only two of those counts.

Jurors took three hours to deliberate.

Martinez was arrested in June 2019 in Garryowen by the Montana Violent Offender Task Force. He’s been in the Yellowstone County Detention Facility since then.

Martinez took the stand in his defense on Tuesday. The victim did not testify, but her statements made to medical providers were read for the jury.

The case was prosecuted by Yerger and Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Sarah Hyde.

Defense attorney Craig Buehler represented Martinez.

