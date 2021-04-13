Man gets 35 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

A 27-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday after hours of testimony from the family of the woman he killed while driving impaired in 2020.
Dominick Anthony James Buccelli was sentenced to 35 years in the Montana State Prison for the July 20, 2020, death of Marie Golden, 49, of Billings.
Golden was thrown from the back seat of her boyfriend’s motorcycle when it was struck from behind at approximately 80 miles per hour.
Golden’s boyfriend, Eric Graff, had stopped as required at South 72nd Street West and Laurel Airport Road. The intersection had a flashing stop light, and the speed limit in the zone was 60 miles per hour.
Graff, who was also thrown from the motorcycle, survived after spending 33 days in the hospital.
Buccelli heard from 10 state’s witnesses including Golden’s daughters, sister and brother, mother and other family members.
Golden was described as a “second mother” to many of her daughter’s friends, and someone who would offer her extra bedroom to them or to her own co-workers if they needed a place to live temporarily.
“We are all just doing the best we can in the middle of what feels like the end of the world,” said Golden’s daughter, Jessica Fellingham.
At the time of the crash, Buccelli was wanted in Lake County on a $50,000 warrant for a partner or family member assault charge. He was arrested and booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, but because Lake County would not extradite him due to COVID-19 restrictions, the jail in Billings released him, according to Sgt. Kyle Hayter, of the Montana Highway Patrol.
At approximately 8 p.m. on the night of the crash, police were called to the home of Buccelli’s mother who had called 911 to report a domestic disturbance. Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Victoria Callender said Buccelli’s mother called 911 because he assaulted her.
Then, at 9:12 p.m., Buccelli sent a text message addressed to his sister saying he was drunk and having trouble staying on the interstate. “I can hardly see,” he wrote, in part. Police also found a meth pipe and meth residue in Buccelli's car.
At 9:39 p.m., dispatch received the call reporting the fatal crash.
Buccelli initially indicated to his family he’d turn himself in. They’d urged him to do so. But he didn’t.
An alert was issued to the public by law enforcement saying they were looking for him. On Aug. 14, more than three weeks later, he was arrested in Lake County after leading sheriff’s deputies in a chase.
Graff, Golden’s boyfriend, also spoke on Tuesday, explaining photos shown to the judge of his injuries, which included broken bones in his leg, hip, ribs and vertebrae.
He was in the intensive care unit for 11 days and on a ventilator for seven, he said. He went through five surgeries.
Graff said he remembered waking up face down after the crash and being unable to breath. He said a bystander turned him over so that he could breath, and he realized he had gravel and pieces of his chipped teeth in his mouth.
Hayter, the trooper, said data from Buccelli’s Chevy Impala showed he only applied the brakes a half second before the crash. He said Golden’s leg was amputated at the knee as a result of being hit.
Graff now suffers from chronic pain and uses a cane to walk longer distances. While he used to enjoy hiking and hunting, he now has to ask for help lifting heavy items at the grocery store and hire someone to shovel his snow. He said he hopes to be able to return to his old hobbies someday.
Golden’s brother also testified Tuesday, advising Buccelli on how to mentally approach his prison term and to make his own family’s best interests a guiding factor in his decisions.
“I would never wish this process or situation on anyone, including yourself,” said Martin Golden. “Because it changes you in a way that can’t be fixed.”
Two co-workers testified about how working with Golden for even a period of months led to a friendship involving life advice and weekly Friday night game nights.
“Once I settled in at work, her presence at lunch break conversations was the highlight of my days,” said Garret Hillier.
Golden’s mother, Marie Golden Hunter, said she was less forgiving, adding sarcastically that she hoped Buccelli was proud of himself.
“And I really hate the idea of Montana taxpayers having to feed you,” she said.
Buccelli read from a written statement.
“I truly, with everything I have in me, apologize to you all,” he said.
He said he’d left a “wake of devastation” because of the “horrible choice I made,” and added that he wanted to “endeavor to become a better person, like the one I am sure that Marie was.”
Callender, the prosecutor, asked for 40 years in prison with 20 of those years suspended, or served on probation, in addition to a 10-year parole restriction.
Defense attorney Britt Cotter recommended 25 years with the Department of Corrections, with 15 of those years suspended. Under a Department of Corrections sentence, the department decides where to place the person and can choose any setting from probation to prison.
Yellowstone County District Judge Mary Jane Knisely said prison was necessary in order to protect the community, but she ordered no parole restriction, saying she would trust the parole board to decide when Buccelli should be released.
Buccelli was also ordered to pay $5,470 to Golden’s family for funeral and other costs.