Man gets 35 years in prison for hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Graff, Golden’s boyfriend, also spoke on Tuesday, explaining photos shown to the judge of his injuries, which included broken bones in his leg, hip, ribs and vertebrae.

He was in the intensive care unit for 11 days and on a ventilator for seven, he said. He went through five surgeries.

Graff said he remembered waking up face down after the crash and being unable to breath. He said a bystander turned him over so that he could breath, and he realized he had gravel and pieces of his chipped teeth in his mouth.

Hayter, the trooper, said data from Buccelli’s Chevy Impala showed he only applied the brakes a half second before the crash. He said Golden’s leg was amputated at the knee as a result of being hit.

Graff now suffers from chronic pain and uses a cane to walk longer distances. While he used to enjoy hiking and hunting, he now has to ask for help lifting heavy items at the grocery store and hire someone to shovel his snow. He said he hopes to be able to return to his old hobbies someday.

Golden’s brother also testified Tuesday, advising Buccelli on how to mentally approach his prison term and to make his own family’s best interests a guiding factor in his decisions.