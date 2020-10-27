Man gets 80 years for shaking, killing baby

“And after inflicting life-threatening injury, you put this child to bed,” the judge said.

Badger initially told investigators the baby fell from his knee while he was bouncing him. He later told the truth and has taken responsibility for Christopher's death throughout the court process, defense attorney Kris Copenhaver said.

In a statement read by Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Cash noted a long list of firsts she’d never get to experience with her son, like teaching him the ABCs, taking him to the mall at Christmastime for photos with Santa and helping him get ready for prom.

“When I close my eyes, I can still see his chubby cheeks and his beautiful, big smile and the sparkle in his eyes,” her statement said. She said she struggled every day with the loss.

“I miss holding him and hearing him cooing and laughing at me while I am making silly noises with him,” Cash said in her statement.

Badger has no criminal history.

Badger’s partner, Stephanie Marcelino, said “nothing has hurt me more” than watching Badger say goodbye to his family before his sentencing date. He has been out on bail since 2017.