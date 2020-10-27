Man gets 80 years for shaking, killing baby

A 34-year-old man was sentenced to prison Tuesday for killing an infant he babysat in 2017.
Jason Allen Badger was sentenced to 80 years in the Montana State Prison with 20 years suspended for the deliberate homicide of six-month-old Christopher Hackerott. Unless a judge says otherwise, inmates in Montana are eligible for parole after serving a quarter of their prison term, or in Badger's case, 15 years.
Badger was joined by his family and his partner who spoke tearfully on his behalf and hugged him on their way back to their seats.
The mother of the victim, Carrie Cash, listened over teleconference from another state and had a statement read on her behalf.
Badger knew Cash through his mother’s work at Dairy Queen.
At the time, Badger had recently gotten divorced in Ohio and moved back home, his father said. He’d been living with his parents and was babysitting Christopher on June 29, 2017, when Christopher became inconsolable. He had ear and genital infections, the autopsy would show.
Badger shook him and slammed his head on a fan. Christopher died the next day.
The autopsy showed multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head and hemorrhaging in both eyes.
District Judge Mary Jane Knisely noted that Badger didn’t seek medical attention for the baby and didn’t tell Cash what he’d done, or that her son was hurt.
“And after inflicting life-threatening injury, you put this child to bed,” the judge said.
Badger initially told investigators the baby fell from his knee while he was bouncing him. He later told the truth and has taken responsibility for Christopher's death throughout the court process, defense attorney Kris Copenhaver said.
In a statement read by Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito, Cash noted a long list of firsts she’d never get to experience with her son, like teaching him the ABCs, taking him to the mall at Christmastime for photos with Santa and helping him get ready for prom.
“When I close my eyes, I can still see his chubby cheeks and his beautiful, big smile and the sparkle in his eyes,” her statement said. She said she struggled every day with the loss.
“I miss holding him and hearing him cooing and laughing at me while I am making silly noises with him,” Cash said in her statement.
Badger has no criminal history.
Badger’s partner, Stephanie Marcelino, said “nothing has hurt me more” than watching Badger say goodbye to his family before his sentencing date. He has been out on bail since 2017.
His mother took the stand and told stories about Badger as a kid. Once when he was catching lizards outside of his grandparents’ house, he accidentally dropped a box on one. “…And me and my mom’s watching him try to give this lizard CPR," Twyla Badger said, sobbing. "I had to stop him because I knew he was crushing it."
Badger’s father, David, said his son was “a good man.”
“I don’t know what made him freak out," he said. "I don’t know why.”
David Badger said his son had "disowned his one friend who did the same thing years ago. And then here he does it," he said. "...The scientists won’t look at why men are doing this. Why are they freaking out when kids cry?”
Badger held his head in his hands or cried for much of the hearing. He spoke briefly, saying there wasn't a day he didn't regret his actions.
"I should have asked for help. I should have gotten help," he said.
Badger also apologized to the court and attorneys for the case taking "so long."
The Tuesday hearing was both a change of plea and sentencing hearing. Badger had previously pleaded guilty under an agreement in which prosecutors were recommending 60 years in prison with 10 years suspended. The defense at that point was seeking 60 years in prison with 50 years suspended.
The judge rejected that plea agreement.
The parties on Tuesday jointly recommended a term of 80 years in prison with 25 years suspended. Knisely followed the recommendation for 80 years but suspended only 20 years. Suspended time is served on parole.
Knisely also ordered $220 in restitution, which was the amount in crime victim funds that went to pay for counseling for the victim’s mother.
“A six-month-old child entrusted to you, Mr. Badger, is gone forever,” the judge said. “As a result of your violent actions, he is dead. He will not experience any of the things mentioned in his mom’s letter, and this is truly a tragedy.”
