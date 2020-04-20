Man gets prison time in illegal gun and deer poaching case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Louisiana man who admitted illegally having a firearm after confessing to shooting a buck mule deer in the Baker area was sentenced Monday to serve 15 months in prison with three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Matthew Stephen Hays, 32, of Rayville, Louisiana, pleaded guilty in November to prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

Hays was convicted of felony theft of a firearm in Louisiana in 2014, the prosecution said in court documents.

In January 2019, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks wardens were investigating reports of deer poaching in Eastern Montana. While on Sheep Mountain Road, the wardens saw a small pickup, heard four shots and saw the truck drive away. The wardens drove to where the truck had stopped and found a mule deer buck thrashing in sage brush about 150 yards from the road. The wardens hiked to the animal and found it dead from several gunshot wounds.