Man gets prison time in illegal gun case stemming from police shooting

A 39-year-old Billings man was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Wednesday for illegally possessing a shotgun.

The case came to light after Billings police officers shot the man, Roderick Lee Little Bear, while he was inside a vehicle in the Lazy KT Motel parking lot in October 2017.

Prosecutors in state court accused Little Bear of threatening police with a shotgun he was holding – a case that was later dismissed after defense attorneys successfully argued they were denied a chance to fully examine the evidence.

Defense attorneys maintained Little Bear did not threaten the officers.

At the time, Little Bear was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

Police had been called that night after reports that a man had fired a gun into the ceiling of one of the rooms.