Man gets prison time in illegal gun case stemming from police shooting

A 39-year-old Billings man was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Wednesday for illegally possessing a shotgun.
The case came to light after Billings police officers shot the man, Roderick Lee Little Bear, while he was inside a vehicle in the Lazy KT Motel parking lot in October 2017.
Prosecutors in state court accused Little Bear of threatening police with a shotgun he was holding – a case that was later dismissed after defense attorneys successfully argued they were denied a chance to fully examine the evidence.
Defense attorneys maintained Little Bear did not threaten the officers.
At the time, Little Bear was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions.
Police had been called that night after reports that a man had fired a gun into the ceiling of one of the rooms.
Little Bear was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. Judge Susan Watters sentenced him to 30 months, or two and a half years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
The sentence was announced in a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson’s office.