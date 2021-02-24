 Skip to main content
Man gets prison time in illegal gun case stemming from police shooting

Man gets prison time in illegal gun case stemming from police shooting

Shooting street scene

Westbound lanes of First Avenue North are blocked early Wednesday morning as Billings police investigate an officer involved shooting at the Lazy KT Motel at 1403 First Ave. N.

 LARRY MAYER, Gazette Staff

A 39-year-old Billings man was sentenced to two and a half years in federal prison Wednesday for illegally possessing a shotgun.

The case came to light after Billings police officers shot the man, Roderick Lee Little Bear, while he was inside a vehicle in the Lazy KT Motel parking lot in October 2017.

Prosecutors in state court accused Little Bear of threatening police with a shotgun he was holding – a case that was later dismissed after defense attorneys successfully argued they were denied a chance to fully examine the evidence. 

Defense attorneys maintained Little Bear did not threaten the officers. 

At the time, Little Bear was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous felony convictions. 

Police had been called that night after reports that a man had fired a gun into the ceiling of one of the rooms.

Little Bear was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. Judge Susan Watters sentenced him to 30 months, or two and a half years, in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The sentence was announced in a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney for Montana Leif Johnson’s office.

